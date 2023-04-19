Why U.S. Vacation Policies Are So Much Worse Than Europe’s
The United States is the only advanced economy that doesn’t guarantee workers paid time off. And nearly half of those who are offered paid vacations don’t take the days, even though roughly 80% of U.S. workers receive some sort of paid time off. In France, in contrast, the cultural norm is to take off the entire month of August. But not taking vacation could be harmful to both workers’ health and the economy. Watch the video above to learn more about the vacation story of these two cultures.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
01:50 — European vacation
04:03 — U.S. vacation
06:12 — Vacation and the economy
Produced and Edited by: Charlotte Morabito
Animation: Christina Locopo
Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Additional Footage: Getty Images, Fatima Cadet-Diaby
