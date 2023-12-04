Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why Used EV Prices Are Falling

Used EV prices are falling. Studies show that used EV prices fell somewhere around 30 percent in September and October 2023 from the same period in 2022. Used overall vehicle prices including ICE, hybrid and EVs declined by only around 5 percent. It bodes well for buyers, but some say it is yet another sign demand is faltering and that consumers may see EVs as a bad investment. Others say those fears are overblown. Interest rates are high and consumers are pulling back on spending. And despite price drops, EVs are still expensive. Chapters: 2:00 Introduction - Why used EV prices are dropping 2:08 Chapter 1 - What is happening and why 7:33 Chapter 2 - The demand debate 11:05 Chapter 3 - The future Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Natalie Rice Animation: Christina Locopo, Andrea Schmitz, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Editorial Support: Jeniece Pettitt Camera Support: Shawn Baldwin
Mon, 04 Dec 2023 17:00:32 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top