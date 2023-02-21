Share

Why Wall Street Is Buying So Many U.S. Homes

Some Washington D.C. lawmakers want to limit Wall Street's role in the housing market. In recent years, a small but mighty group of corporations bought hundreds of thousands of homes in sunbelt-region suburbs. These homes are traditionally a crucial investment for American families. But rising home prices are shutting would-be homebuyers out of the market. Meanwhile, financial groups are profiting from rising rents while their subsidiaries build small amounts of new standalone homes in the U.S. Since the early 2010s, Tricon Residential, Progress Residential, American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes have each bought thousands of homes. They've also added to the housing supply in some cases with built-for-rent communities.Some of these companies are financed by private equity firms like Blackstone and investment managers like Pretium Partners. "It's almost a captive market" said Jordan Ash, director of Labor-Jobs and Housing at the Private Equity Stakeholder Project. "They've been very explicit about how people are shut out of the homebuying market and are going to be perpetual renters." These calls come after fierce housing inflation hit many Sun Belt states, including Texas, Florida and Georgia, according to the National Association of Realtors. By 2030, the institutions may hold some 7.6 million homes, or more than 40% of all single-family rentals on the market, according to the 2022 forecast by MetLife Investment Management. Watch the video above to learn about the rise and future of corporate landlords in the United States. Chapters: 01:28 — Chapter 1: Landlords 05:02 — Chapter 2: Housing stock 07:55 — Chapter 3: Homebuying 09:46 — Chapter 4: Solutions Produced by: Carlos Waters Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics by: Jason Reginato Additional Production by: Bryan Rager

