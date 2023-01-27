Share

Why Wealthy Americans Love AmEx

Armed with impressive rewards and a loyal customer base, Amex has achieved impressive growth over the years. The company’s revenue has increased over 32% since 2017 and shares of the company have shown resilience and growth in a tumultuous market. Yet Amex is far from dominating the credit card industry compared to the likes of Visa and Mastercard. So what is the secret to Amex’s success and where is it headed next? Watch the video to find out. Produced by: Nathaniel Lee Editor: Nora Rappaport Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics: Alex Wood, Jason Reginato
