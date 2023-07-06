Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why You Will Be Getting Social Security After All

Whether directly or indirectly, Social Security has likely touched your life or the life of someone you know. It’s more than likely, if you have a full-time job, a chunk of your paycheck goes toward Social Security. In 2023 nearly 70 million Americans will receive a Social Security benefit every month. It's a lifeline for millions of retirees, disabled Americans, and family members who lost a loved one. But the program is at risk and if action isn't taken, Americans might see a cut in their benefits starting in 2034. Chapters: 1:29 How Social Security works 2:57 Solvency and Sustainability 6:06 The future of Social Security Produced and Edited by: Emily Lorsch Animation: Alex Wood, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: Social Security Administration, National Academy of Social Insurance
Thu, 06 Jul 2023 16:00:44 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top