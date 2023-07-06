Share
Why You Will Be Getting Social Security After All
Whether directly or indirectly, Social Security has likely touched your life or the life of someone you know. It’s more than likely, if you have a full-time job, a chunk of your paycheck goes toward Social Security. In 2023 nearly 70 million Americans will receive a Social Security benefit every month. It's a lifeline for millions of retirees, disabled Americans, and family members who lost a loved one. But the program is at risk and if action isn't taken, Americans might see a cut in their benefits starting in 2034. Chapters: 1:29 How Social Security works 2:57 Solvency and Sustainability 6:06 The future of Social Security Produced and Edited by: Emily Lorsch Animation: Alex Wood, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: Social Security Administration, National Academy of Social Insurance
Thu, 06 Jul 2023 16:00:44 GMT
