Will ChatGPT Take Your Job?

The rise in new generative artificial intelligence tools has the potential to rock industries staffed by white collar workers in the coming years. These new tools can create art and do research that previously took years of training, potentially disrupting entire industries. With the emergence of this new paradigm, what will the economy of tomorrow look like? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:52 — Can A.I. do my job? 03:34 — The A.I. "Fear Factor" 05:26 — 300 million jobs 06:59 — What's next? Producer: Brad Howard Animation: Mallory Brangan Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen
Fri, 28 Apr 2023 16:03:09 GMT
