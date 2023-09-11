Markets
Will Electric Roads That Charge EVs Become Mainstream?

Electric vehicles are on the rise, capturing a growing market share. A lack of charging infrastructure is a common hurdle but electric road projects, like Detroit's upcoming initiative led by Electreon, offer wireless charging while driving, promising versatile solutions for various vehicles. Will this innovation prove to be necessary as EVs gain popularity especially in rural charging deserts and in high-traffic areas? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:54 — How it works 04:43 — Projects around the world 08:11 — Public transit 09:30 — Mass adoption Produced and edited by: Liam Mays Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt
Mon, 11 Sep 2023 16:00:05 GMT

