Will H1 earnings ease bears’ grip?

Equities market analysts expect half-year earnings data to dictate market direction while investors are nudged to position in fundamentally sound stocks with attractive dividend yields. Olomofe Mathew, an Analyst at EDC securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss market dynamics following profit-taking across the banking sector.
Wed, 02 Aug 2023 15:10:12 GMT

