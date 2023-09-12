Share
Will India’s foreign policy decisions be a test for their superpower ambition?
India is performing a delicate balancing act between protecting its own interests while maintaining its ties with its trading partners. But as the world becomes more polarized, can it afford to maintain its stance of non-alignment, or will it be forced to pick sides?
Tue, 12 Sep 2023 15:30:03 GMT
