Will Robots Replace Fast Food Workers?

This robot named Flippy runs the fry station at a White Castle outside of Chicago. With a mechanical arm and using computer vision technology Flippy can cook everything from french fries and onion rings to cheese sticks. White Castle said it plans to add 100 Flippy’s to its kitchens’ nationwide. Up to 82% of restaurant positions could, to some extent, be replaced by robots. Automation could save U.S. fast food restaurants over $12 billion in annual wages. And restaurants are also struggling to find workers. American restaurants are down more than 560,000 jobs or about 4.6% of its workforce from their pre-pandemic levels. So what impact will robots have on the fast food industry and the livelihood of its workers? CNBC got a behind the scenes look at restaurant robot maker Miso Robotics to find out. Chapters: 0:00-2:23 - Intro 2:24-5:17 - Chapter 1 Miso Robotics 5:18-8:36 - Chapter 2 Workers quitting 8:37-10:59 - Chapter 3 Importance of Seeds Produced by: Shawn Baldwin Additional Camera: Andrew Evers Graphics: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 16:00:31 GMT