Will T-Bills sustain momentum?
The treasury bills market ran bullish this week with particular interest in the long-dated papers. Traders at UBA believe the momentum may not be sustained going into next week. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 14:50:43 GMT
