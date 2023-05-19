Share
Will The U.S. Supreme Court Strike Down Biden’s Student Debt Plan?
Student loan debt has ballooned to over $1.6 trillion with more than 45 million borrowers. A third of borrowers never attain a degree and the weight of this debt can be crushing to Americans. President Joe Biden fulfilled his campaign promise by forgiving a portion of student loans for borrowers. After launching the application, courts blocked the continuation of the plan due to opposing cases from republicans, states and individuals. The Supreme Court heard the case and now borrowers are awaiting the decision. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:09 Ch. 1: The challenge to Biden’s plan 3:14 Ch. 2: The Supreme Court case 4:44 Ch. 3: What if SCOTUS blocks Biden’s plan? 6:37 Ch. 4: What’s next? Produced by: DeLon Thornton Edited by: Dennis Donovan Graphics by: Jason Reginato Reporting by: Annie Nova Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty Images
