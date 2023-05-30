The World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its world growth forecast by the most since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and projected even faster inflation, after Russia invaded Ukraine and China renewed virus lockdowns. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) – The World Bank said on Tuesday it approved a $1 billion loan to Kenya to support its budget as East Africa’s economic powerhouse confronts high debts and a weakening currency.

The lending will be done through an instrument called a Development Policy Operations (DPO) loan, which commits Kenya to instituting reforms aimed at creating fiscal space, improving agricultural competitiveness and improving governance. “The government’s reforms, supported by the DPO, will help to achieve fiscal consolidation, which is essential for reducing the debt burden and related risks, in an equitable and sustainable manner,” Aghassi Mkrtchyan, Senior Economist for the World Bank in Kenya, said in a statement. President William Ruto, who was elected last year, has pledged to restore fiscal discipline after public debt surged under his predecessor.

But his proposal to raise taxes on a wide swathe of economic activities as part of the finance bill his government will put forward in parliament next month has faced pushback from civil servants and political opponents. Kenya qualified for financing under the DPO instrument in 2019 and has since received four such loans, the last in March. Reforms that Kenya will adopt under the latest agreement include the elimination of administrative price-setting for publicly procured cereals and the streamlining of the state’s exit from commercial investments, the World Bank said.