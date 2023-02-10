Share

World’s largest drone maker is unfazed, even if it’s blacklisted by the U.S.

The world's biggest drone maker DJI found itself embroiled in the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year. In March, three weeks after Russia's invasion began, a Ukrainian minister called out DJI on Twitter for being complicit in the war. DJI is just one of many tech companies that has found its products used on the battlefield. The Russian military allegedly used its drones on the battlefield. It includes the Mavic 3 drone, and Aeroscope, a drone-detection platform that enables users to identify the location of a drone operator. "We certainly don't support their use for combat," Adam Welsh, DJI's Head of Global Policy, told CNBC. "The unfortunate thing is that it's a very reliable product. So, it's become a product of choice, even for those who want to use a drone inappropriately." DJI suspended its product sales to Russia and Ukraine in April. That suspension continues to be in place.

