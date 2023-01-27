Yellen to meet with donors, private sector on South Africa’s energy transition

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 10: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen participates in a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland at the Department of the Treasury on January 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Secretary Yellen agreed to stay on as Treasury Secretary following a request from President Biden. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) EMALAHLENI, South Africa, Jan 27 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with local officials in South Africa’s coal mining region of Mpumalanga on Friday, pledging America’s firm support to ensure the country’s transition to renewable energy does not leave them behind.

Yellen said she would meet later Friday with philanthropists and private sector officials to discuss their plans to back the massive project aimed at phasing out fossil fuel use. The United States, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union backed South Africa’s “Just Energy Transition Partnership,” or JETP, in late 2021 with a combined $8.5 billion, but the total cost could be ten times that high. “The financial package of $8.5 billion is a substantial down payment,” she said in remarks prepared for her meeting with women at the U.S.-funded Top of the World Training Center.

“Importantly, it is designed to mobilize additional money from the private sector and philanthropies, and I will meet with representatives from both groups later today,” she said. Yellen provided no details on how much additional funding could be leveraged from private donors and industry. South Africa’s plan calls for job retraining and reskilling, cash payments to support displaced workers, redevelopment of former coal mines and coal power plants as clean energy production sites and other productive uses, as well as investment in roads, rail, ports, and digital infrastructure.

“The United States’ commitment to the energy transition being ‘just’ is firm. That is why President Biden made an additional commitment to President Ramaphosa of $45 million in grant funding to support South Africa’s efforts,” Yellen said. Owing to its reliance on coal for electricity, South Africa is the world’s 14th biggest carbon emitter, three places ahead of Britain, an economy seven and a half times the size, according to data from the Global Carbon Atlas. But President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to transition South Africa away from coal and towards renewable energy has divided the governing African National Congress (ANC). Union leaders allied to the party fear massive job losses in the coal belt that they doubt the renewables business will be able to plug.