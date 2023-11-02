LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Yilport Holding will buy a controlling 35% stake in the operator of Ghana’s Takoradi port from Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the two parties said on Thursday.

AFC did not disclose the value of the deal, but said it exited its $138 million investment in Atlantic Terminal Services Limited at a double digit return.

It cited the deal, which expands Yilport’s first foothold in Africa after an initial investment in Takordi in January, as an example of its ability to attract third-party capital and de-risk investment in African infrastructure.

“This serves as a strategic gateway for us to establish our presence in the African market,” Robert Yuksel Yildirim, Yilport’s chief executive, said in a statement.