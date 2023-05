LUSAKA, May 17 (Reuters) – Zambia’s central bank on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 9.50% as inflation in the copper-rich nation remained high.

The Bank of Zambia said inflation was expected to remain above the 6%-8% target band over the forecast horizon, which runs until the last quarter of next year.

Annual inflation (ZMCPIY=ECI) edged higher to 10.2% in April from 9.9% in March.

The bank also raised its main rate by 25 basis points at its previous rate-setting meeting in February, after keeping it unchanged at 9.0% since November 2021.