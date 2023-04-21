Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year, finance minister says

HARARE, April 21 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s economy could grow 6% this year, better than a previous forecast for 3.8% growth, thanks to a strong performance by agriculture and easing power shortages, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Friday.

“We are saying 3.8% growth is an underestimate. The growth should be higher than that and close to 6%,” Ncube told an online briefing.

In a cabinet statement this week, the government said it expected to harvest 2.3 million tonnes of maize this year, a 58% jump from the previous season driven by favourable rains.

“What we mainly did this week was to recognise the strong recovery in the agricultural sector where we have seen 54% growth, at least in the grains sub-sector. We are seeing a 35% growth in the non-food sector,” Ncube said.