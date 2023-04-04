Zimbabwean property  developer west properties lists IPO on the Victoria falls stock exchange VFEX

Zimbabwean property developer West Properties has recently announced its intention to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange

(VFEX) on April 28th, 2023, marking a significant milestone for the company and the Zimbabwean property market. This move signals West Properties’ commitment towards enhancing its growth prospects and increasing investor confidence in the company. It will also further expand the pool of investment opportunities available on the VFEX, which has rapidly emerged as one of the most attractive

investment destinations in the African region. West Properties is a leading player in Zimbabwe’s property development landscape, with a portfolio spanning across residential, commercial and industrial properties. According to West Properties, the IPO is to raise capital to accelerate the development of ongoing projects that include Pokugara Residential Estate, Millennium Heights, Pomona City, The Mall of Zimbabwe, Millennium Heights Office Park, and the Warren Hills Golf Estate. West Properties chief executive officer, Mr Ken Sharpe said the preferential shares allow investors a period of 5 years before they decide to become ordinary shareholders, a period during which they will benefit from a minimum guaranteed return of 7,5 percent per year as well as dividends from the company’s profits.

The company has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality properties that meet the diverse needs of its clients. It received approval to list the two categories of its share capital, namely its ordinary shares and preference shares. The company intends to issue up to 5,400,000 convertible redeemable participating preference shares at a price of US$5 each, representing an aggregate amount of up to US$27 million.

It intends to issue up to 1 million ordinary shares at a price of US$10 each, representing an aggregate amount of up to US$10 million bringing the cumulative amount to US$37 million. The minimum subscription of shares has been pegged at US$50 (10 shares) for preference shares at US$5 each, while ordinary shares at US$100 (10 shares) at US$10 each.