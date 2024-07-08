4 questions with Max Verstappen
Ever wondered what F1 world champion Max Verstappen’s favorite race track is? The Red Bull driver joined CNBC for a quick pitstop to answer some questions. #CNBC #F1 #MaxVerstappen ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Mon, 08 Jul 2024 18:00:02 GMT