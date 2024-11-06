U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Trump on his “historic” election victory, saying the U.K.-U.S. “special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Likewise, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban all offered their congratulations to Trump.