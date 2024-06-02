Markets
A look inside the robotaxis set to service a route to a major train station in Beijing

China’s capital city of Beijing has let robotaxis operate closer to the city center in recent years. In the next week or two, a route between Beijing South Railway Station and the suburb of Yizhuang is set to open a public-facing robotaxi service, said Ning Zhang, vice president at Pony.ai. This would mark a significant expansion of robotaxi operation from the outskirts of Beijing toward the city center. Currently, a human staff worker is required to sit in the robotaxi for safety reasons. However, Zhang expects the cars to be fully driverless by the end of this year or early next year. Here’s a look inside one of these robotaxis. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Sun, 02 Jun 2024 11:00:35 GMT

