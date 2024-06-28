Share
Access: Attractive yield drives buy interest in mid-dated bonds
Traders at Access Bank expect buy interest on mid dated bonds to persist given the attractive yield. Meanwhile, they anticipate continued demand for T-bills and a likely OMO auction due to the robust system liquidity. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Fri, 28 Jun 2024 13:11:40 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.