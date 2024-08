Share

Access: CBN’s Retail Dutch Auction to dictate market trends

Traders at Access Bank say the outcome of today’s Retail Dutch Auction by the Central Bank will dictate market trends going forward. Meanwhile, Nigeria has introduced its Series-1 Domestic US Dollar-denominated Bond as it hopes to raise at least $500 million from local and international investors. Ahmed Agboola, Head of Currency Trading at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Wed, 07 Aug 2024 12:08:39 GMT