Access: Demand to center on long-end of T-bills curve near term
Traders at Access Bank anticipate continued pockets of demand on the long-end of the T-bills curve in the near term. For the bond side, there were minimal trades due to the wide bid/ask spread. Uzor Anakebe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 17 May 2024 12:32:18 GMT
