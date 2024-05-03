Share
Access: Improved liquidity, demand drive bullish run
Traders at Access Bank expect the bullish run seen at the bond market to be sustained owing to the improved market liquidity and high demand for debt instruments. Kolawole Komolafe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Fri, 03 May 2024 12:06:26 GMT
