Share

Access: Improved offers seen on mid-dated papers

Traders at Access Bank say there are improved offers on mid-dated maturities with emphasis on the 2033 securities. Meanwhile, on the short-end of the bond curve, offers for the on-the-run April 2029 bond is hovering around 19.6 per cent levels. Emmanuel Orji, Treasury Team Member at Access bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 11:57:48 GMT