Access: Investors focus on short-dated maturities

Traders at Access Bank say investors continue to demand for short-dated papers, with the October-to-December 2024 T-bills being the most sought-after as investors seek to utilize their liquidity. For the bond side, offers center on the May 2033 paper. Chukwunonso Ifejiofor, Treasury team member at Access bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 02 Aug 2024 12:34:05 GMT