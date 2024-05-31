Share
Access: Investors remain cautious, cherry-pick few bonds
Traders at Access Bank say investors are wrapping up the month on a cautious note while cherry-picking a few bond instruments. For the T-bills side, the active trend is expected to persist given the improvement in system liquidity. Ebube Uneze, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 31 May 2024 13:11:07 GMT
