Access: Investors shift focus to ₦265.5bn T-bills auction
Investors have their attention fixed on today’s of ₦265.5 billion naira T-bills auction. Meanwhile, the 2038 and 2053 papers are recording improved offers post the ₦2.5 trillion bond auction. Emmanuel Orji, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 21 Feb 2024 11:41:39 GMT
