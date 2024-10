Share

Access: Low liquidity drives bearish run

Traders at Access Bank say thin liquidity is driving a bearish market run. Meanwhile, following the release of the OMO auction results this week, bids are skewed towards the mid to long-term maturities, with emphasis on the May 2033 and March 2050 bonds. Ebube Uneze, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for market movements.

Fri, 04 Oct 2024 12:00:37 GMT