Access: Speculators exit winnings from mid-week T-bills auction
Traders at Access Bank expect mixed sentiments in the T-bills secondary market as investors continue to cherry-pick high-yielding securities and also fund their obligations, as speculators exit winnings from the mid-week auction. For the bond side, analysts expect a weak appetite for bonds. Daniel Afolabi, Treasury Team Member, Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Fri, 07 Jun 2024 13:03:23 GMT
