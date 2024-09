Share

Access: Spike in rates drive sell-off in 1-year NTB

Investors took the stand of profit-taking, following a spike in rates on the newly issued 1-year Treasury Bills to 20 per cent. Traders at Access Bank expect the bearish sentiment to persist today as market participants seek funding for the upcoming CRR maintenance. Ladi Belo, the Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 12:15:04 GMT