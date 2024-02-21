Markets
AFB 2024: Boosting Africa’s Transformation through Education, Science, Technology & Innovation

The Africa Business Forum 2024, a pivotal event which recently took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Spearheaded by Claver Gatete, the UN Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, this gathering marks a significant milestone in shaping the continent's future. Under the overarching theme of "Boosting Africa’s Transformation through Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation," leaders, innovators, and visionaries converge to explore pathways for sustainable growth and development.
Wed, 21 Feb 2024 14:26:09 GMT

