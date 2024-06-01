Share
AfDB AGM 2024: Africa’s Transformation, the AfDB Group & Reform of the Global Financial Architecture
From the 59th Annual Assembly of the African Development Bank and the 50th meeting of the African Development Fund in Nairobi Kenya, we bring you a high-level Presidential Dialogue on the theme: Africa's Transformation, The African Development Bank Group, and the Reform of the Global Financial Architecture.
Sat, 01 Jun 2024 06:44:23 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.