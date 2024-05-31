Markets
AfDB Annual Meetings 2024: BRICS Plus & Africa: Trade & Investment Opportunities for the Continent

The BRICS Alliance, together with the new member additions, provides immense trade and investment opportunities for the African continent. A panel of industry experts delve into the benefits of AfCFTA and BRICS Plus and how enhanced bilateral investment agreements can improve trade between BRICS Plus members and the African continent.
Fri, 31 May 2024 08:21:24 GMT

