Share

Afreximbank Annual Meetings & AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2024 : Highlights Special

Afreximbank set the stage for Global Africa at the 31st Annual Meetings and third AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum held in the Bahamas. As African and Caribbean countries unite to shape their economic future in response to the challenges of deglobalisation. CNBC Africa brings you exclusive insights from the meetings.

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 07:25:16 GMT