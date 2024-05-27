Share
Africa CEO Forum 2024: Invest Rwanda
Recently, Kigali, Rwanda, hosted the prestigious Africa CEO Forum, drawing leaders from across the globe. The event was a significant platform for discussing various economic and business trends impacting the continent. One of the highlights of the forum was a dedicated session that explored Rwanda's investment opportunities, showcasing the country's strategic initiatives and favourable business environment.
Mon, 27 May 2024 13:45:56 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.