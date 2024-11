Share

Africa Energy Week 2024: Siemens Energy tackling energy challenges in Africa

In this segment of Focus On we put the spotlight on Siemens Energy and their decarbonization strategy at the Africa Energy Week. As organizations work toward creating better access to energy to close the energy poverty gap, we find out what the role of automation is in enhancing energy systems’ efficiency and reliability.

Thu, 07 Nov 2024 07:36:29 GMT