Africa Investment Forum 2024: Leveraging Innovative Partnerships For Scale
Africa's biggest investment platform returns to CNBC Africa this week, showcasing the continent's investment opportunities in the final year of President Akinwumi Adesina's term. The Africa Investment Forum will see global investors, heads of development finance institutions and government leaders will ascend to Rabat, Morocco to advance critical investment transactions to closure. #AfricaInvestmentForum #AIF2024 #InvestInAfrica
Thu, 05 Dec 2024 17:18:22 GMT