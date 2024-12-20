CNBC Logo
    Africa Investment Forum 2024 Market Days amasses $29.2bn in deals

    The 2024 Market Days in Rabat, Morocco brought investors and project developers together across 41 dynamic boardrooms. They reviewed and engaged on 37 transformative projects spanning transport, power, energy, agribusiness, mining, pharmaceuticals, tourism, urban infrastructure, water management, and more. After three intense days of discussions and negotiations, the Forum recorded an impressive $29.2 billion in new investor interests.
    Fri, 20 Dec 2024 13:25:41 GMT

