NAIROBI, Aug 1 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rallied on Thursday, tracking a huge revival in global tech stocks helped by Meta and Nvidia, while prospects of imminent policy easing in the U.S. boosted global bonds and commodities.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose during Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, after the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran raised the threat of a wider Middle East conflict and concern over its impact on oil.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand strengthened on Wednesday, ahead of a much-anticipated policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria’s naira currency firmed sharply to 1,399.04 per dollar on the official market on Wednesday from a low of 1,632, LSEG data showed.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Nigerian security forces deployed in major cities and the government said it was open to dialogue ahead of planned protests on Thursday against a cost of living crisis and poor governance that authorities fear could turn violent.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling strengthened on Wednesday, lifted by dollar inflows from horticultural produce exporters, traders said.
KENYA SUKUK
Kenya’s bourse on Wednesday listed its first-ever Shariah-compliant bond or Sukuk, as it seeks to boost the range of financial products available and attract new capital.
KENYA INFLATION
Kenya’s inflation fell to 4.3% year-on-year in July from 4.6% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
KENYA FINANCE LAW
Kenya’s Court of Appeal on Wednesday declared the government’s 2023 finance law unconstitutional, inflicting a new blow to the government of President William Ruto who withdrew this year’s finance bill after deadly protests.
GHANA POLITICS
A high court in Ghana has blocked civil society groups from holding protests in the capital Accra, one of the organisers said, joining other African governments in trying to quell youth-led demonstrations over the high cost of living.
MOZAMBIQUE CENTRAL BANK RATE
Mozambique’s central bank cut its MIMO interest rate to 14.25% from 15.00% on Wednesday, the fourth meeting in a row at which the rate has been reduced.
