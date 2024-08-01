GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rallied on Thursday, tracking a huge revival in global tech stocks helped by Meta and Nvidia, while prospects of imminent policy easing in the U.S. boosted global bonds and commodities.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose during Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, after the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran raised the threat of a wider Middle East conflict and concern over its impact on oil.