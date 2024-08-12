Aug 12 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
The Kenya Aviation Workers’ Union are due to issue a strike notice on Monday about the planned lease of airport operations to Indian company Adani Holdings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as a holiday in Japan removed one source of recent volatility, and investors hunkered down for major U.S. and Chinese economic data for an update on global growth prospects.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trading on Monday, holding on to most of last week’s more than 3% gains, supported by geopolitical tensions and better economic data.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand edged higher on Thursday after data out of the United States showed a fall in jobless claims which eased fears of a hard landing in the world’s biggest economy.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling weakened slightly on Friday against the U.S. dollar, driven by increased demand from the manufacturing sector, but was partially offset by commercial banks offloading their long dollar positions, according to traders.
RWANDA ELECTION
Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame was sworn into office on Sunday for a five-year term, after a landslide win in last month’s election extended his near quarter century in office.
GHANA GOLD
Ghana opened its first commercial gold refinery in which the state holds shares on Thursday as part of an effort by Africa’s leading gold producer to add value and earn more from the precious metal, which has been mined there for centuries.
CONGO MINING
Democratic Republic of Congo said on Sunday it had begun talks with Zambia a day after its southern African neighbour sealed their common border, blocking a key export route for Congo, the world’s second-largest copper producer.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))