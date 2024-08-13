Aug 13 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
Africa’s public health agency will declare an outbreak of mpox that spread from Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries a public health emergency of continental security.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, led by Japanese shares on the back of a steady yen, with traders awaiting data including the U.S. inflation report to gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook after volatile moves last week.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, breaking a five-day streak of gains, as markets refocused on concerns about demand after OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for demand growth in 2024 due to softer expectations in China.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand was stronger on Monday at the start of a week filled with closely watched global and domestic economic data releases.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling firmed slightly against the U.S. dollar on Monday, LSEG data showed.
CONGO MINING
Zambia will reopen its border with Democratic Republic of Congo after sealing it at the weekend due to protests, blocking a key export route for the world’s second largest copper producer, the two countries said in a joint statement on Monday.
SUDAN POLITICS
Talks to end Sudan’s 16-month war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will move forward this week, the U.S.’s special envoy said, despite little sign from either party that they seek a peaceful resolution.
KENYA AIRPORTS
Kenya’s main aviation union said it would call a strike from next Monday over a proposed deal with an Indian company to develop the country’s biggest airport – industrial action that could cause major disruption in the east African travel hub.
KENYA ECONOMY
Kenya’s new Finance Minister John Mbadi said on Monday he would clean up the bloated government payroll and carry out tax reforms to cut spending and bolster the government’s finances.
EQUITY GROUP
Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings said on Monday that its pre-tax profit rose about 6% to 37.2 billion shillings ($288.93 million) in the first half of this year from 35.2 billion shillings in the same period a year ago.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))