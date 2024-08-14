NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose and the dollar nursed losses on Wednesday after soft U.S. producer prices data stirred hopes that consumer price inflation would be benign, sending bond yields lower.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices climbed on Wednesday on estimates about shrinking U.S. crude and gasoline inventories as the market watched for a possible widening of the Middle Eastern war, which could curtail global oil supplies.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand gained against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, shrugging off lacklustre domestic mining and unemployment data.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling inched higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, lifted by dollar inflows from remittances and offshore investors attracted by an upcoming infrastructure bond auction, traders said.
AFRICA MPOX
Africa’s top public health body declared what it termed a “public health emergency of continental security” on Tuesday over an outbreak of mpox that has spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.
SOMALIA-ETHIOPIA DIPLOMACY
A second round of Turkish-mediated talks between Somalia and Ethiopia over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway Somaliland region ended without a deal on Tuesday, but Turkey and ministers from both countries sounded upbeat on progress.
TANZANIA POLITICS
Several leaders of Tanzania’s main opposition party CHADEMA and hundreds of their supporters were released on Tuesday after mass arrests over a banned youth meeting in the southwest of the country, police and a party spokesperson said.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))