GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia shares were headed for a weekly gain on Friday and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei was poised for its best week in over four years as upbeat risk sentiment spilled over from Wall Street, while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields held broadly steady.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trading on Friday, but the market’s benchmarks were set for a second consecutive weekly gain after upbeat U.S. economic data eased investor worries about a potential recession in the top oil consuming nation.