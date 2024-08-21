Aug 21 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
Zimbabwe’s finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, will speak about fiscal policy at a conference in Harare hosted by the Zimbabwe Economic Society.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as a stellar rebound in world stocks paused for breath, while bond yields and the dollar fell ahead of U.S. economic data and speeches from policymakers that are expected to make the case for interest rate cuts.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices slipped on Wednesday on estimates showing swelling U.S. crude inventories and expectations that tensions in the Middle East were easing following a tour of the region by mediators.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand weakened on Tuesday ahead of local inflation data, as markets awaited clues on both domestic and U.S. interest-rate paths this week.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday in a quiet session, traders said.
MPOX AFRICA
Justine Munguiko could not recall the name of the disease she had been warned about. She knew only that her baby Fidele had painful sores similar to those suffered by other children at the displacement camp near the eastern Congolese city of Goma.
KENYA TAX
Kenya’s top court on Tuesday suspended a lower court’s ruling that the 2023 finance law was unconstitutional, saying it was important to preserve stability in the budget until the merits of the government’s appeal are heard next month.
