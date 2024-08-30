NAIROBI, Aug 30 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
Uganda’s Central Bank releases inflation data for August.
Kenya’s statistics office releases inflation data for August
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for a solid end to August while the dollar was staring at its worst monthly performance in nine months, on the view that the Federal Reserve is all but certain to cut interest rates next month.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices inched higher on Friday as investors weighed supply concerns in the Middle East, although signs of weakened demand limited gains.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand firmed on Thursday to its strongest level in 13 months, buoyed by the return of risk appetite to financial markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data which could solidify rate cut bets in the world’s biggest economy.
AFRICA MARKETS
Kenya’s currency is forecast to remain stable in the next week to Thursday, Ghana’s and Zambia’s could be under pressure, and Uganda’s may strengthen, traders said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was flat on Thursday, as month-end hard-currency demand from the manufacturing sector was offset by foreign investor inflows for the local bond market, traders said.
LIBERIA MINING
Liberia’s Environmental Protection Agency shut down on Wednesday the operations of China Union’s iron ore Bong Mines for violating several environmental regulations, the regulatory agency said on Thursday.
NIGERIA FLOODS
At least 179 people have died and tens of thousands been displaced in weeks of flooding in Nigeria, the National Emergency Management Agency said on Thursday.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))