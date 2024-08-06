WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rebounded by more than 1% on Tuesday, paring previous session’s losses, on supply concerns amid an escalating Middle East conflict, stronger U.S. services sector data and a cut in production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

South African stocks and the rand tanked on Monday as global investor sentiment soured towards riskier assets due to growing fears over a possible recession in the United States.