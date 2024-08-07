GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets extended their rally on Wednesday, led by another bounce in the Nikkei, as the Bank of Japan unexpectedly turned cautious on rate hikes amidst market volatility, which led to a sharp fall in the yen.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices slipped in early Asian trading on Wednesday following a brief rebound in the previous session after industry data showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories, offsetting global oil supply concerns.